ANDERSON – A March bid date has been set for the replacement of the bridge on County Road 425 East over Killbuck Creek.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin asked the Madison County commissioners Friday to set the bid date for March 16.
Madison County is using $356,782 in Community Crossings matching funds from the state to replace the span.
Bastin said a contract for the work has to be awarded by April 8.
The bridge was built in 1963. The storm water shed for the bridge covers 63 square miles and the surrounding properties are frequently under water.
The county started developing plans for the replacement of the bridge in 2019.
The commissioners approved the purchase of six vehicles by the Madison County Health Department from Devoe Chevrolet in Alexandria.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the health department, said although the department sought bids from two local dealerships, only Devoe Chevrolet responded.
She said the department did get bids from a Fort Wayne dealership.
The Madison County Council approved funding for the purchase through the Safety Compliance grant.
“We’re purchasing the vehicle for our field workers,” Grimes said at the council meeting.
She said the grant will allow the department to purchase the vehicles instead of leasing them.
Grimes said three of the current vehicles will be traded in on the purchase of the new vehicles and the remaining three will be made available to other county departments.
The vehicles being purchased are: three 2021 Equinoxes, $26,153 for each; and three Silverado 1500s.
The Silverados will cost $31,044, $30,773 and $28,541 with trade-ins.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners set April 12 for an online certificate sale for properties on which property taxes have not been paid.
The cost for properties on the tax sale list for one or two years has been set at $100 and for properties on the list for three or more years at $50.
The commissioners also approved a contract with SJCA Inc. for inspection services on Section 5 of the Lennar Homes Springbrook subdivision.
The cost of the inspection service is $19,161 and will be paid by the developer.
