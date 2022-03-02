ANDERSON — Reaction among local residents who watched President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night predictably fell along party lines, with Democrats giving him high marks for addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation at home and the federal government’s response to the pandemic.
Republicans, on the other hand, questioned whether his words will carry much weight without meaningful actions to back them up.
“He probably did a good job of talking about jobs that have been created, but I think he failed miserably when he started talking about how he would bring down the gas prices,” said David Abernathy, CEO of Via Credit Union in Marion and an Elwood resident.
"He is the cause of the high gas prices. It was tone-deaf.”
Abernathy spoke from Washington, D.C., where he traveled this week for a series of business meetings. He said inflation in the U.S. is inextricably linked with the conflict in Ukraine — mainly because of what he considers to be Biden’s soft approach to Russia when it comes to energy policy.
“Our energy policies have made (Russian President Vladimir) Putin a billionaire on what he gets from gas and oil,” Abernathy said. “We’re still buying oil ourselves from Russia. So the rhetoric isn’t being followed up by actions that would make him pay (for invading Ukraine).”
Abernathy said he believes more stringent sanctions on Russia are needed — “more sanctions that have some teeth in them” — and added that, in dealing with many of his small-business clients, he firmly believes that Biden’s refusal to explore more domestic channels for oil production is hurting many Americans.
“In my pipe dream, I would have loved to hear him say he was reversing his energy policy,” Abernathy said. “I understand from listening to businesses the impact that’s coming from oil prices. When (inflation) stares you in the face, you have to acknowledge your policy isn’t working.”
Others were pleased to hear Biden discuss his Build Back Better plan, which died in the Senate last year. Some analysts saw Biden’s speech as an attempt to rebrand the legislation in a more direct pitch to the American people.
“I think I heard everything I wanted to hear,” said Gracie Wyatt, an Anderson University junior from Fortville who’s majoring in political science. “I think I would’ve liked to hear him kind of talk more about Republicans and talk about their opposition to all of his legislation, including the Build Back Better Act.
"I think he kind of danced around it just a bit, but I think I would have liked to have heard him openly address what they’re doing in Congress and address the very slim majority that Democrats have.”
Wyatt said many people understand that State of the Union addresses are frequently long on vague plans and short on specifics. She said Biden balanced the task of presenting his ideas succinctly without being excessively nuanced.
“I think he did a good job with addressing what he could in a State of the Union speech, because you can’t go into too many details.”
Veteran Jim Janes said Biden did a fair job during his first State of the Union address.
“He did better than I thought he would."
Janes disagreed with statements Biden made concerning the war in Ukraine.
“The one thing I disagreed with the president (on was) when he said he didn’t want to fight the Russians,” he said. “You never tell the enemy what you’re going to do.”
Janes said the world knew ahead of time that Russia planned to invade Ukraine.
“We should have blown up all the bridges or blocked them and the streets,” he said. “It’s better to fight an enemy that’s walking instead of in armored vehicles.”
Janes expressed concerns about the rising rate of inflation in this country.
“The president should have put price controls five or six months ago on petroleum, food and health care,” he said. “That’s the way to manage it. We need strong action.
“Those three areas are killing the people,” Janes said. “There are thousands of people driving every day to Indianapolis.”
Kim Townsend said Biden provided a clear snapshot of where the country is currently and the challenges being faced.
“I thought he did a good job,” she said. “It was clear he is interested and focused on the entire country. He was transparent about the problems the country is facing.”
Townsend said Biden made it clear that the U.S. was not going to fight the war in Ukraine but was going to provide assistance.
She said Biden also brought up points that appealed to both sides.
“He said things that both parties could support,” she said. “There was a focus on the effort to unify the country.”
She said Biden was honest about the fact that people in this country are still struggling to have enough food and adequate housing.
“It was an honest speech that didn’t stoke fears.”
