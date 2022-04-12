ANDERSON — The three bids the city received for contract paving work were all under the engineer’s estimate.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday received bids for paving 21 streets; a contract is expected to be awarded Tuesday, April 19.
City Engineer Matt House said the work is expected to start in May and be completed by the end of the year. The estimated cost is $1,954,765.
E&B Paving submitted a bid of $1,785,964, which was the lowest of the three received. DC Construction bid $1,818,619 and Midwest Paving submitted a bid of $1,923,305.
The Board of Public Works approved the transfer of property obtained through the Blight Elimination Program to Pathstone Housing Inc.
The property at 2114 Fletcher St. will be the site of a three-bedroom house that will be constructed by Pathstone; work’s expected to start in June.
A second donation of property to Pathstone for construction of another residence, this one at 2118 Fletcher St., is expected within 60 days.
Other business
The board approved writing off $870,698 in uncollected utility costs.
Controller Doug Whitham said the accounts not payable date to Dec. 31, 2020,
“We’re still pursing collections,” he said.
The amounts written off are: Stormwater, $19,704; Water Pollution Control, $133,343; Water Department, $122,954: Municipal Light & Power, $552,560; and trash collection, $42,137.
Whitham said the write-offs were within the range of unpaid utility bills during the past eight years.
Streets to be paved
Central Avenue from 14th Street to 19th Street.
Main Street from 25th Street to 29th Street.
Meridian Street from Ninth Street to 14th Street.
Nichol Avenue from Madison Avenue to John Street.
South Madison Avenue from 38th Street to 53rd Street.
West 38th Street from Layton Road to Park Road.
Pitt Street from Ohio Avenue to 22nd Street.
Birch Street from Crystal Street to the dead end.
Dewey Street from Eighth Street to Mulvane Avenue.
East Fifth Street from Coventry Road to Woodlawn Drive.
Iroquois Drive from Apache Drive to Golden Drive.
Lafayette Street from School Street to Cross Street.
West 18th Street from Raible Avenue to Walton Street.
Noble Street from Ohio Avenue to 23rd Street.
Alexandria Pike from Lindberg Road to Grand Avenue.
Alhambra Drive from 43rd Street to 45th Street.
Dietzen Boulevard from Wilkes Drive to Scarlett Drive.
East 28th Street from Columbus Avenue to East Lynn Street.
John Street from Third Street to Eighth Street.
Marine Drive from Brown Street to Chase Street.
13th Street from west of Meridian Street to Central Avenue.