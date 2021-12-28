ANDERSON — The bids for three projects to replace curbs and sidewalks in Anderson all came in over the estimated cost.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday took the three bids under advisement. The project is being funded through the Anderson Community Development Department.
The work includes West 15th Street from Walton Street to Arrow Avenue; Halford Street from 16th to 18th streets; and Dewey Street from Eighth to Ninth streets.
The estimated cost of the project is $285,000.
DC Construction Services submitted the low bid of $293,768 with CC&T Construction bidding $309,872 and E&B Paving bidding $488,321.
The Board of Public Works asked the bids to be separated by project.
The bids for West 15th Street were: CC&T Construction, $139,916; DC Construction, $149,499; and E&B Paving, $231,397.
The Halford Street bids were: CC&T Construction, $129,469; DC Construction, $110,662; and E&B Paving, $194,362.
The bids for Dewey Street were: CC&T Construction, $40,487; DC Construction, $33,647; and E&B Paving, $62,562.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.