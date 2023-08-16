ANDERSON — Two bids were taken under advisement to prepare space at the Anderson bus terminal for a future restaurant.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday took under advisement the two bids which both exceeded the estimate of $200,000.
White Oak Construction submitted a bid of $219,000 and Patterson Horth bid $397,800.
Patterson Horth was the contractor for the construction of the City of Anderson Transit System (CATS) terminal at 13th and Jackson Streets.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said the funds for the upgrade for a restaurant are available from the initial project funding.
The 16,000 square foot, three-story facility is expected to spur growth in CATS ridership and, by extension, boost business and recreational activity in the city’s downtown area.
It opened in 2022 at a cost of $8.5 million.
To cover costs of the project, the city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the terminal. The rest came from city reserves.