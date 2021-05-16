ANDERSON – The unmistakable roar of hundreds of motorcycles filled the clear skies as the fourth annual Ride for Life began Saturday.
Participants rode from Anderson through Ingalls, Lapel and Alexandria before ending at an outdoor event in northern Madison County.
The event was the first Ride for Life of 2021 and raised money for local non-profit Turn Away No Longer, which provides children going into foster care with backpacks and essential items.
Organizer Kelli Lane said this was the first year she organized a spring ride. A second ride is scheduled in September.
“Just me and a group of my friends decided we had to do something,” Lane explained. “People are talking bad about Anderson all the time. I like my community.”
Lane said Turn Away No Longer does a wonderful job of helping children.
“With this being the first spring ride and COVID-19, everyone was afraid,” she said. “We’re not afraid. Take a stand and raise some money.”
Tracy and Jeremiah Walters started Turn Away No Longer last year.
“There is a need for children in foster care, but there are not a lot of foster care families,” Jeremiah Walters noted. “We wanted to help with that transition.”
Tracy Walters was a foster mom about 20 years ago.
“We’re super excited; it’s going to be a great day,” she said. “Kelli Lane connected us and said they never did a 'Spring Breakout' rally before. She learned about our program and wanted to help. It will be an annual event.”
Ken Bork, of Logansport, saw the event promoted online and decided to participate.
“I’ve been riding all my life,” he said. “This is a neat event. We come to Anderson quite often.”
Ripley Nipper, 21, of Anderson, was riding with Alex Jones, Noblesville.
“This is my first big ride like this,” Nipper said. “It’s a very good cause, and I’m impressed with the money they’ve raised.”
Bill Lopez, of Anderson, learned about the ride on social media.
“Money is going to a great cause,” said Lopez, who has ridden a motorcycle for 42 years. “I like to participate in rides whenever I can.”
