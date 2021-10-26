ANDERSON — The owners of Bingham Square have denied access to unoccupied apartments for inspection by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Tuesday that Property Resource Associates denied access for the inspections of the vacant apartments.
Occupied apartments have been inspected with the permission of the tenants, Winkler said.
“It’s an ongoing battle,” he said. “The terms of the contract include a provision for an inspection of the apartments.”
Winkler said if access is not granted by Friday the ARC will take Property Resource Associates to court to ask that a judge order the inspections to be completed.
Earlier this month the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) voted to hire Loveless Inspections to do an inspection of all 129 apartments and the exterior of the buildings.
Loveless will be paid $40 to inspect each apartment and $400 for the exterior to be paid by the ARC.
Last year the Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to complete the renovation of the former Courtyard Apartments, 2725 W. 16th St.
The funds came from revenues generated by the city’s Tax Increment Financing District.
The city is not obligated for the repayment of the bond issue, which is being funded by the increased assessed valuation of the Bingham Square Apartments.
Property Resource Associates paid $2.3 million for the property and estimated the rehabilitation work would cost $1.8 million.
This month Bingham Square informed the 21 families residing at the complex that it would no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers through the Anderson Housing Authority.
The 21 families have until Nov. 30 to move out.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Housing Authority, said the agency is in the process of finding housing for its clients.
She said six senior citizens have applied for housing at the Sweet Galliee complex which is scheduled to open in February.
Townsend said the agency has found possible locations for four other families.
Property Resource Associates recently purchased the Madison Gardens apartments, 1801 N. Madison Avenue.
Townsend said when the Housing Authority called last week to inquire about available housing, she was informed they will no longer accept Section 8 Housing vouchers.
“We have not received official notice of that decision,” she said.
Currently there are five Housing Authority clients residing at those apartments.
Last Friday the Gathering of the Queens nonprofit provided food and cleaning supplies to the residents of Bingham Square.
They also took the names and contact information to provide residents with transportation to look for new housing options.
