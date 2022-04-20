ANDERSON — The owner of the troubled Bingham Square Apartments owes the city of Anderson more than $400,000 in past due utility bills.
The Herald Bulletin requested the information on unpaid utility bills owed by Property Resource Associates for both the Bingham Square and Madison Square Apartments.
There is $405,474 owed at Bingham Square and $49,556 owed by Madison Square.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works said the city is seeking repayment of any past due utilities as part of an agreement that will allow Property Resource Associates to sell the Bingham Square property to another management company.
He said the past due utility bill from Bingham Square is being handled by an attorney.
Eicks said the city’s options were limited initially due to the statewide ban imposed on utility disconnections by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Property Resource Associates is attempting to sell both apartment complexes for a total of $10 million.
In 2020, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission and Anderson City Council approved a $935,000 bond to Property Resource Associates to make needed improvements at the apartment complex.
The tax increment financing bond to pay for the additional improvements to the apartments will be paid through increased property tax payments.
Eicks said Monday during an Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting that Property Resource Associates are already in breach of the contract signed with the city in 2020.
The agreement between the Redevelopment Commission and Property Resource Associates includes language that the city can withhold the transfer of the $935,000 bond to another owner.
“We do not want to have to turn off tenant’s utilities,” Eicks said. “But we also need Bingham to meet their obligations and pay these accrued utilities.
“The tenants are paying rent and they deserve to have their utilities on and to have them paid by the landlord when their rental contracts provide for such payment,” he said.
Property Resource Associates have informed the Redevelopment Commission that they are marketing the Bingham Square property and any transfer of ownership would include the payment of back due utilities, Eicks said.
“We have other options that we will pursue if any agreement is not reached in the near future,” he said.