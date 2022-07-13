ANDERSON — The potential sale of the Bingham Square Apartments to a New Jersey-based company is still pending.
Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) attorney Mike Austin said Tuesday the current owner of the property is working with an insurance company following a May fire that destroyed one of the apartment buildings.
“The sale remains on track,” Austin said. “They can’t agree on the worth of the burned building.”
He said there is no closing date to finalize the sale.
“I believe if not for the fire this would have been closed,” Austin said.
The fire happened two days after the ARC signed a consent agreement for Property Resource Associates to sell the building.
The ARC's approval was required because of a $935,000 bond the city provided to the developer for improvements that were not completed.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and that the city receives $405,474 in unpaid utility bills owed at complex.
Property Resource Associates has been trying to sell both Bingham Square and Madison Square complexes for a total of $10 million.
New Jersey-based MAS Capital has made an offer to purchase both apartment complexes from Property Resource Associates.
Austin said if those conditions are met, the ARC and city would not oppose the sale and would recover the funds and the past due utility bills.
He said the agreement includes a provision that neither side would take legal action.
According to their website, MAS Capital Group manages complexes with 20,000 apartments in 10 states.
OTHER BUSINESS
Commission member Perry Washington said the ARC’s goal is to invest tax increment financing revenues in areas that need to be developed.
“We have no comprehensive plan to balance the decisions against,” he said. “Can we be proactive in areas that need to be upgraded? It’s not fair that areas don’t get developed.”
Washington asked if information on potential investments for development projects could be provided to the ARC members in advance of the meetings.
“I take this seriously,” he said. “We all want Anderson to thrive and grow. In the future we want to make good business decisions.”