ANDERSON — The ongoing discussions about the beleaguered Bingham Square Apartments created chaos at the Anderson City Council meeting.
The discussion Thursday started when Council President Rebecca Crumes said the city is facing a housing crisis and wanted money set aside to relocate the remaining tenants at Bingham Square.
“The council has the power to issue subpoenas for information,” she said.
There was a lengthy discussion concerning the apartments at the council’s January meeting.
A woman said she was a caregiver for someone who’s lived at the apartments for a year with no hot water or heat.
Crumes said Bingham Square is owned by a private company, and the council doesn’t know how many people reside there.
Larry Savage, a Republican running for the party’s nomination for an at-large council position, said tenants should stop paying rent and save money to move.
At that point, Savage and Councilman Ollie H. Dixon got into a heated verbal confrontation about representing the 4th District residents.
“You got up and left,” Savage said to Dixon, referring to the January council meeting. “I can’t wait to beat you in the election. You don’t care about people in the district.”
Dixon responded by stating he has been to Bingham Square more than any other council member.
As the two sparred verbally, Crumes tried to gavel the meeting to order before calling a recess.
When the meeting resumed, three Democrats — Jeff Freeman, Rick Muir and Lance Stephenson — left the meeting.
Savage apologized to the council for his behavior.
“Why would you attack me?” Dixon asked Savage.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said agency clients were moved from the apartment complex in 2021.
“We’re working with the United Way and (Madison County) Health Department,” she said. “It’s hard for families to come up with the first month’s rent and a security deposit to move.”
Several questions were asked concerning the agreement, reached by the Anderson Redevelopment Commission and Property Resource Associates, when the city provided $935,0000 to rehab Bingham Square.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has sent two demand letters to Property Resource Associates seeking the owners of the apartment complex to make the necessary repairs or repay the ARC $935,000 that was provided to upgrade the apartment complex.
The first was sent in August, and the second letter was sent in December, seeking that repairs and upgrades be completed and a response within 30 days.
The company didn’t respond to the August letter.
Last year, the ARC approved the potential sale of the properties by Property Resource Associates.
The terms of the contingency consent are that the ARC receives the $935,000 plus interest to retire the bonds and that the city receive payment of $535,969 in utility bills, and there also is a bad debt of $5,583 that was owed in January, according to the city of Anderson.