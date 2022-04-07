ANDERSON —
Madison County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rosemary Khoury, who also was appointed in 2020 as special prosecutor in the high-profile Dreasjon Reed fatal police shooting in Indianapolis, said there never was a doubt in her mind that Jackson would be confirmed.
“There’s no question as it pertains to her professional qualifications,” she said.
“Aside from her professionalism, I have observed certain important qualities possessed by her, including fortitude, patience, reason, compassion and many others. It is so very satisfying to see all these values possessed by a woman who looks like me who will sit on the highest court in this nation. I am so happy for her, and I am sure she will inspire many.”
Anderson’s Civil and Human Rights Director Tamie Dixon-Tatum said Jackson has earned her seat because she’s more than qualified. However, she added, 233 years is far too long for the United States to live up to the document that founded the nation.
“Her appointment is like music to one’s ear and one’s heart,” she said. “It gives hope to women, and particularly women of color, to know there is someone on the high bench who brings a different perspective to the table of addressing legal concerns.”
It feels good to finally have a Black woman at the table, Dixon-Tatum said.
“Diversity feels good, inclusion feels good, and more importantly, it’s right,” she said. “Equity feels good, too, and it’s right, too.”
Jackson’s appointment hopefully will prove beneficial to the interests of the clientele often served by the Office of Civil and Human Rights, Dixon-Tatum said.
“Jackson will be the first Supreme Court justice since Thurgood Marshall to have represented indigent clients,” she said.