ANDERSON — Seven local residents have been honored by the Anderson/Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce.
During the awards ceremony Sunday at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino Jeffrey Davis received the Will J. Carter Man of the Year award.
A native of Anderson, Davis served in the U.S. Army and was the first African-American route salesman for Coca-Cola.
In 1995, Davis started his first company Davis Express Courier and in 2012 started Davis Construction. He has worked at Anderson Municipal Light & Power and is seeking designation as a meter journeyman.
“It was awesome,” Davis said of the award. “When they called me I was surprised. It means everything.”
Davis remembered being stationed in Korea with the Army and reading a Jet magazine that featured Will Carter.
“He was a very instrumental guy for our community,” he said. “He had a vision.”
Kimberlan L. Peak-Hill received the Gertie Clemons Woman of the Year award from the organization.
She is a native of Anderson and has worked at Community Hospital Anderson as a financial counselor for more than 20 years, retiring in March.
Peak-Hill has become a full-time broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and has been a volunteer at the Impact Center, Black Expo, Indianapolis Black Expo, Minority Health Coalition and the Sista’s of Royalty.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, received the Weatherly Community Service award for the agencies to provide additional housing for low and moderate income residents of Anderson.
The Cameron/Fenner Educator of the Year award was given to Charles Peters who has been an educator for the past 35 ½ years.
He was a coach, teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal in Anderson before his retirement in 2010.
After his retirement Peters continued to work at Anderson High School as a track and field coach and sponsor of the 5A Academic Club, which he started in 2001.
Veronica Watkins received the organization’s Rising Star award for starting SBV Event and Planning & Consulting.
Her clients include former WNBA star Tamika Catchings and gospel singer Erica Campbell.
Watkins helped start the local Sista’s of Royalty, which mentors young girls.
She serves on the board of the Flight for Life Foundation, started by former professional football player Marlin Jackson, and the Madison County Animal Protection League.
Assistant Police Chief Warren Warren received the Civil Servant award for his 35 ½ years of public service with the department.
Warren has worked as a patrolman and field training officer and has served on the grievance committee.
Appointed assistant chief in 2016 by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., he has worked in the area of community policing working with the local Crime Watch and Senior Link programs.
Pastor Darnell Williams and New Purpose Ministries received the Church award.
His father Warren Williams led the church since 1991 when it was known as the Greater Emanuel Temple, eventually changing the name.
Darnell Williams was named pastor of the church in 2011 when the name was changed. The church is reaching out to the local community and helping people realize a fulfilling life.
