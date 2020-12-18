ANDERSON – The president of the Anderson Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is defending the organization against a recent allegation from the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.
Ryan Mason told The Herald Bulletin last week that the Anderson chapter of the organization has received no donations from the prosecutor's office during his seven years with the Black Expo.
“There was no financial contribution,” Mason said. “I know that for a fact.”
In an article published in early December in The Herald Bulletin, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said his office had made a donation to the Black Expo for a boxing tournament that was never held.
The prosecutor said that, because of that experience, his office would not provide $5,000 requested for a new program, Fresh Start, designed to help local people get felonies expunged from their records.
The Black Expo, a non-profit organization, is handling donations for Fresh Start.
Reacting to the story in The Herald Bulletin, Mason said the comment had unfairly damaged the Black Expo's reputation.
“I was disappointed by what (Rodney) Cummings had to say,” Mason said. “We were going to help Fresh Start with the financial aspect.”
Mason said a separate account would have been established for the Fresh Start program.
He said he wasn't sure whether the Anderson Chapter would be a part of the Fresh Start program.
“We still have groups that want to support Indiana Black Expo,” Mason said. “Helping people is a part of our mission.”
Indiana Black Expo recently awarded four $500 scholarships to local students to pay part of their college expenses.
Mason said the group, in conjunction with Anderson University and the local criminal justice system, sponsored the Crucial Community Conversation, provided meals at Thanksgiving, and worked with the Governor’s Minority Small Business task force for possible $10,000 grants.
Cummings, meanwhile, insists that at some point in the past four years, his office donated $1,500 twice to the Black Expo for a boxing tournament.
“They didn’t do what they said they were going to do with the funding,” the prosecutor said. “There might be different leadership, but it’s still the same organization.”
Cummings said he never learned how the $3,000 was utilized by Indiana Black Expo.
Mason said that he recalled having a conversation with Cummings in 2018 about a potential boxing tournament and that Cummings, a former boxer, advised him to make sure it was a sanctioned event. The prosecutor's office never made a financial contribution and the tournament never happened, Mason said.
Cummings recalled the 2018 conversation, as well, and said that he told Mason there would be no financial contribution made to the organization.
