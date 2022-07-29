ANDERSON — The opening ceremonies for the Anderson Chapter of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration had not yet taken place Friday, but Chris Hopkins already had consumed the first of what was likely going to be many beef hotdogs he will eat over the weekend.
A regular at the annual event, Hopkins said it was likely he would return several times over the weekend to eat, socialize and enjoy the sounds of Frankie Beverly and Maze, Earth Wind and Fire and SWV wafting through Jackson Park.
“I just came to get me a little steal of food before everything went full blast,” he said. “I love the music. It’s good to have music when you’re eating.”
Hopkins is one of hundreds of Anderson residents and visitors to the city who will participate through Sunday in the event, which would be in its 50th year, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though he drives a shiny black 1969 Buick Skylark convertible, Hopkins didn’t plan to show off his treasure in the Summer Celebration’s inaugural car show, one of several new attractions. The year also marks the return of Golden Gloves-sanctioned exhibition boxing.
Hopkins said he appreciates the stepped-up police presence in and around the park this year.
“Everything seems like it’s safer,” he said. “I’m happy they have a police presence. I understand the right to carry a gun, but it’s scary when everyone is carrying a gun.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said he was pleased to witness the return of the Summer Celebration following the pandemic that caused almost all events to be suspended over the past couple of years.
“It’s a great event every year, and I’m glad we can do it in full force again this year,” he said. “I have spoken to the leadership here, and they’re working really hard to attract more youth.”
James Rogers of Mr. Roger’s Smokehouse, one of the perennial vendors for the event, fired up his large barrel-style grill around 2:30 p.m. in anticipation of crowds hungry for rib tips and chicken quarters.
“I’ll be ready for them,” he said.
Eugene McCullough has been involved with the Summer Celebration since its start in 1972 as the Anderson Black Festival. He shared the event’s history with the crowd during the opening ceremonies.
“That was during the era of Black pride, ‘I’m Black and I’m proud,’” he recalled. “That was the era of the dashikis and the drums. Everyone was dressed in African attire. Somewhere along the line, that tradition got lost.”