ANDERSON – Once in her 35-year career as a nurse, Mae Gray was confronted by a male patient, who told her to go back to where she came from.
“I was shocked at first and then just degraded because I was born here in this country, and I consider myself an American, so this is my country,” she said.
Gray said she relived the shock and dismay she felt in that personal encounter recently when President Donald J. Trump tweeted that “the Squad,” four outspoken, progressive minority congresswomen, should go back to where they came from.
“That brought back the memory, and I was just appalled at President Trump saying something like that, and it makes me very angry,” she said.
Like Gray, three of those women — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan, were born on American soil. The fourth, Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who was born in Somalia, was welcomed back to her home state with great fanfare following Trump’s verbal attack, which has led to accusations of white supremacy.
Gray is one of several Anderson residents, some of whom said they have experienced similar unsolicited comments from people they encountered, said they can identify with the congresswomen.
Though she never experienced it herself, Ada Ousley echoed Gray’s sentiments.
“He said it and then he tried to lie about it,” she said. “They had to feel some kind of way about that when the president said that. They can go somewhere, people that say things like that.”
Ousley, who said she believes she speaks not only for herself but for many other people, said she believes that when the president attacks fellow Americans in this way, it opens the doors for others who may have resisted the urge to express similar thoughts for the sake of civility.
“It’s suddenly OK with this racial stuff being said and being done. It’s like a pat on the back. It’s bad,” she said. “This just opens up more doors like it’s OK.”
Antwaun Johnson, pastor at Wallace Temple AME Zion Church, said though people may not have expressed it exactly the same way, there have been times that he has been told to go back to where he came from. But he’s got a ready response.
“You tell me to come back to a place I have never known when it was slave owners who brought my ancestors here. My people developed this place to what it is,” he said.
Gray, Ousley and Johnson also expressed that there is one way issues like this can be resolved, and that’s at the polls, where politicians with nationalist and white supremacist leanings can be voted out.
