ANDERSON – Although the federally funded blight elimination program is scheduled to conclude at the end of the year, the city of Anderson will receive funding in 2020.
Local resident Joe Carney asked during Thursday’s meeting of the City Council if the city was adding $100,000 to the budget for blight elimination.
City Controller Doug Whitham said the city is budgeting $200,000 for the removal of blighted properties in 2020.
Carney asked if any other funding was available to the city for the program.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city received word that the federally funded blight elimination program was being extended into 2020 in certain cities.
He said there would be between $350,000 and $500,000 made available to Anderson.
“We can’t add any new properties,” Broderick said. “But we have 36 properties already on the list that have been approved.”
Since 2016 the city has used a variety of funding sources to demolish 175 blighted properties.
Broderick said if the work to demolish some blighted properties comes in under budget, the city can use those funds for additional demolition work.
He said in addition to the $200,000 in the Municipal Development Department budget for blight elimination, the city is making funding available through the Community Development Department.
Broderick explained the properties, once cleared, will become owned by the Anderson Community Development Corp., which would offer them for sale or work with a community partner to develop the site.
