ANDERSON — Negotiations will begin for the sale of eight properties obtained by the Anderson Community Development Corporation.
The ACDC board voted Thursday to authorize chairman Kevin Sulc to start negotiations with seven different potential buyers.
The properties have all been obtained through the blight elimination program, which demolished abandoned properties and then made them available for sale to be returned to the property tax rolls.
The First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 block of Jackson Street, is seeking to purchase to vacant properties at 2439 Jackson St. and 2504 Jackson St.
Sulc said the church is proposing to construct a community center in the area that will include community gardens.
“This is a good project we can be a partner with,” he said.
The ACDC board approved negotiations for the sale of the following properties: 2135 Crystal St.; 1722 Drexel Dr.; 2109 Fairview St.; 221 W. Oak St.; 1625 Euclid Ave.; and 1700 Main St.
Sulc said ACDC has sold 16 properties and four more sales are pending.
“We can potentially sell 20 properties in the next four months,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board denied a request to purchase property at 1825 Fletcher St.
The board requires potential buyers to own property in Anderson, have no outstanding property tax issues or be purchasing a house on contract.
Sulc said the potential buyer didn’t own property and was living in an apartment and not buying a house on contract.
“It would be more appropriate for the landlord to purchase the property,” he said. “There was a lot of risk involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.