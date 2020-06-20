ALEXANDRIA — Kneeling at 7 a.m. on the empty lot at the intersection of Harrison and Church Streets with a sign proclaiming that “Black Lives Matter,” Kyle M. Hartle was prepared to spend the day Friday in solidarity with those observing the Juneteenth holiday.
But within a couple of hours, he had fielded catcalls from drivers declaring “White Lives Matter” and “You should be proud to be white,” had a gun held to his nose by a stranger and was ordered off the property by a city official.
“You don’t hear much protesting anymore, it just seems like protesting was dying down,” the Army veteran said.
On Thursday, Hartle, 33, decided he wanted to do something and was unaware of demonstrations taking place in other places around Madison County. By 10 p.m., he had decided to stage his one-man demonstration and invite passersby to join him.
“Juneteenth, I definitely think, should be more observed,” he said. “I knew I was going to do something for Juneteenth, but I wasn’t sure what, but I wanted to (do) more than just a Facebook post.”
A couple of hours into the demonstration, all of which was spent kneeling, Hartle was approached by a man he didn’t know.
“He stood in front of my sign and then started kind of mocking the whole thing,” he said,
Just as Hartle noticed the stranger was carrying a gun in a holster, the man tracked his eyes and moved the weapon closer.
“He got close to me, almost to the point of touching my nose,” he said. “He started reading the poster then at the top of his lungs, he started screaming, ‘Black Lives suck.’ He leaned down to my face and said, ‘If you start riots in this town, I will gun you down in the street.’”
An hour after that, Hartle said, he was approached by Clerk-Treasurer Darcy A. VanErman, who told him since he didn’t have a permit, he needed to leave.
“I thought it was public property. People gather here all the time,” he said. “I didn’t know I needed a permit to peacefully protest on public land,”
When he asked how to get a permit, Hartle said VanErman told him she didn’t know and that the city office likely to issue it was closed until at least July 6.
“She was friendly the whole time. She was just very firm,” he said.
VanErman said in an email she had been informed of a peaceful protest while Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad was in a meeting.
“My understanding was that he needed permission from the mayor or council to use the space,” she said. “The protest guidance found on the ACLU website states that protests are allowable on sidewalks, streets and government buildings. Mr. Hartle was not on any of those.”
VanErman said she advised Hartle of the process.
“At no time did I ask him to leave,” she said.
In the meantime, Chelsea Lynn, the mother of Hartle’s two children, had posted on the incident on social media, where it blew up and was seen by Naselroad. The mayor reached out to Hartle and invited him to his office.
“He was like, ‘You can go back out. There is a permit for some things, but this is a First Amendment right,’” he said.
Though his day was filled with misadventure, some of it was good, Hartle said.
“People who drive by stopped and gave me like water and Gatorade, which I really needed,” he said. Some, about a dozen, most of whom he didn’t know, joined in the protest later in the day.
Lynn said she was proud of Hartle and that his demonstration was a good example for their children.
“This is not new to him, fighting for freedoms and standing up for people,” she said. “I told him, ‘I love that our kids have a dad like you to look up to.’ It’s very inspiring.”
