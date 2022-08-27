ANDERSON — Everywhere she turned Saturday, Ruth Hampton could see memories.
Across the street from the 130-year-old building housing Allen Chapel AME Church, she pointed out the house where she was raised. Farther up the street, a house near the corner of Sheridan and 17th streets belonged to her grandmother.
“The neighborhood has changed, of course, since I moved away,” Hampton said. “I moved away when I got married. But it means a lot to bring people back to the neighborhood ... and let them know they can still have a good time with the church.”
For Hampton, Allen Chapel holds a place of special significance. As a lifelong member, she said the church was integral in both incubating long-term friendships and in her spiritual development.
“I’ve seen people come and go; I’ve seen generations come and go,” she said. “But the love, the family, the fellowship, the friends and the relationship with God has never changed.”
Hampton and dozens of other members, friends and residents stopped by the church during a four-hour block party to celebrate the church’s 130th anniversary. The block party is part of a year-long series of events designed, according to Pastor Dalrey Trotter, to enable as many people as possible to participate throughout the year.
Events, held roughly monthly, began in March and are expected to continue until next March, the month the church was officially founded in 1892.
“When we realized that we were in our 130th year, because of the age of a lot of our congregants, … I said, well, normally we would wait until we were at 150,” Trotter said as he flipped burgers and hot dogs on a smoky barbecue grill.
“But we’ve got a lot of 90-year-olds, 80-year-olds, 75 and up. So we said, 130 is significant, so let’s do it.”
Trotter said since the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside last year, the Allen Chapel’s active membership has declined. However, dozens of alumni, former pastors and others connected with the church have returned throughout the year to give sermons and offer other testimonials to the church’s influence in the community across generations.
“I’m overwhelmed when I think about the impact that this church has made in the community over the years,” said Trotter, who also works for the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County.
“Everybody that I interact with says either I grew up with Allen Chapel, or I had programming at Allen Chapel. It’s just wonderful to have ... wonderful people that are part of the community that continue to do things.”
Also stopping at the block party was Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., who said the importance of recognizing churches that give back to their neighborhoods and provide vital resources can’t be understated.
“Our churches in our community are really the heart and soul of the community,” Broderick said. “Allen Chapel over the years … they’ve been such an important part of our community — not just the west side, but all of Anderson.”