ANDERSON — This year, when she moved from Arizona to a neighborhood near Mays Park, Gabreelle Hammond wanted to find things to do with her 18-month-old daughter, Kaylynne, that would help smooth the transition.
Saturday, as she watched Kaylynne explore the equipment at the park, Hammond said events like the block party hosted by the Anderson Police Department fit the bill nicely.
“I always look for stuff to do with my kids, because we like to get out of the house, especially when it’s nice out,” Hammond said. “We came here, and there’s free food and free snow-cones and a place for her to play.”
It was the second of at least six planned block parties during the summer, which city officials designed to foster positive interactions between residents and police officers and firefighters whose jobs entail protecting them.
“The Anderson Police Department enjoys great community support, and this is part of the reason why,” said Police Chief Mike Lee. “We want to continue that.”
The gathering featured free hot dogs and chips, a dunk tank, an Anderson Fire Department pumper and informational booths for several local agencies. Plans to include an inflatable slide and petting zoo among the activities were scuttled by morning rain showers.
Lee noted that several of the activities were planned with the goal of getting officers, children and their parents talking in an informal setting.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the time when we have interaction with the public — like a patrol officer responding to a call — we’re trying to help people at maybe the worst moment in their life,” he said.
“It’s difficult to have a positive interaction in those circumstances, so it’s really important that we take advantage of any opportunity ... to have that positive interaction.”
The AFD’s truck was a popular attraction for younger kids, many of whom asked firefighters questions about its features while they were exploring the cab and taking turns behind the wheel.
“A lot of them never see these trucks, and then when they get here, they ask all these questions,” said Dan Siek, the department’s division chief for training.
“What do I do if there’s fire? And then we talk to them and have that good interaction.”
Siek said it’s possible to imagine at least one child leaving the block party with an idea about growing up to become a firefighter or police officer.
“It’s very important for them, because when they come and see what the firefighters actually do, they can say, here’s equipment, here’s what we use it for,” Siek said.
“Getting involved and talking to them — hey, here’s a possible job opportunity in the future — that’s why we’re out here.”