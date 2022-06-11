ANDERSON — Several members of the Anderson Police Department mingled among those who came to the department’s first block party of the season Saturday at Jackson Park. But instead of their standard dark uniforms, they wore shorts and polo shirts.
The more casual approach in attire was meant in part to convey officials’ desire to make authentic connections with residents.
“We’re humans,” said assistant police chief Mike Anderson, who oversees the department’s community policing efforts. “To be able to have interactions with people outside the normal scope of law enforcement, it’s good to have those one-on-one conversations with the community.”
Officers staffed booths serving hot dogs and chips for lunch, and members of the department’s SWAT team were on hand to show tools including battering rams and halogen devices, and demonstrate the unit’s tactical robot.
The block party was the first of at least four planned for different neighborhoods in the city throughout the summer. One goal, officials said, is to encourage more residents to get involved in their neighborhood Crime Watch programs.
Criminologists have acknowledged for decades that violent crime rates in cities large and small tend to rise during the summer months. Mindful of those trends, officers said being out in neighborhoods and speaking face-to-face with residents is important.
“It definitely helps bridge the gap and build relationships within the community,” said Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD. “We want to let people know that we’re here, we’re here to help. Events like this are just great for the neighborhood.”
The event drew dozens of families with children, who took advantage of inflatable slides and a small petting zoo to enjoy the day as well.
“I’m big on telling my daughter the cops are here to protect us because I truly believe that,” said Elana Aguirre, who brought her children. “I’m very grateful that (officers) are taking time away from their families to be out here and to help protect ours.”
Other community organizations had booths set up to distribute information on their summer programming, including the Anderson Public Library, Anderson Fire Department and Firefly Children’s & Family Alliance.