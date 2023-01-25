ANDERSON — As snowfall intensified Wednesday morning, local street crews hustled to keep the roads and streets passable.
Cory Atkinson, an employee with Superior Roofing, was shoveling snow along Eighth Street in front of a local business.
Atkinson said he started early Wednesday shoveling snow for businesses that had arranged for the work to be done.
“We have several more to do in Anderson and will then be going to Pendleton,” Atkinson said.
The snowstorm is hitting central Indiana on the anniversary of the 1978 blizzard that shut down much of the state for several days.
Madison County was under a travel advisory — the lowest of the three state advisory levels for motorists — as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.
Micah Mitchell of Madison County Weather Updates said the storm is expected to come in two waves.
“The first wave came in and hit some dryer air, so there was not much snowfall,” he explained. “We’re still on track for up to six inches of snow.”
Mitchell said the heaviest periods of snow should end about 2 p.m., then start tapering off.
“The temperatures will remain above freezing during the day and drop into the 20s at night,” Mitchell said.
He also noted that a rare "thunder snow" lightning strike was reported in Elwood about 9:30 a.m.
Madison County administrator Tom Ecker said the rate of snowfall was increasing late Wednesday morning.
“The crews are keeping up with it,” he said. “It’s not sticking to the pavement and is turning into slush. We’re started to see some slide-offs.”
Ecker said snowfall amounts seem to be equally distributed in the northern and southern parts of the county.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the heaviest of the snowfall had not arrived. He said 13 trucks had been deployed throughout the county before 9 a.m.
“We’re plowing, and the temperature is high enough that we can keep the roads clear,” he said. “Once the heavy snow hits, we will work to move it off the roads this afternoon.
“The roads are not bad,” Harless noted. “People need to slow down, keep a safe distance and take their time.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said city crews had been working since 3 a.m.
“Most of the streets are in good shape,” he said. “We put brine down on Monday and Tuesday, and we’re plowing and sanding this morning.”
The following schools have modified their schedules for the weather:
• Alexandria Community School Corporation - E-Learning
• Anderson Christian School - E-Learning
• Anderson Community School Corporation - Closed
• Anderson Preparatory Academy - E-Learning
• Daleville Community Schools - E-Learning
• Elwood Community School Corporation - E-Learning No On-Site Programs
• Frankton-Lapel Community Schools - E-Learning
- Madison-Grant United School Corp - E-Learning
• Shenandoah School Corporation - Closed
• South Madison Community School Corp - E-Learning
Driving on Crystal and Vineyard on Northside of Anderson @heraldbulletin #winterstorm. Plow just arrived as we turned. pic.twitter.com/8R6RbWEpRO— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) January 25, 2023
SR-32 E toward Daleville @heraldbulletin #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/V27ynqgcmp— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) January 25, 2023
Town of Chesterfield plow goes down Plum St at around 9:36 a.m. pic.twitter.com/povWOtsSu3— Caleb Amick (@AmickCaleb) January 25, 2023
Most Madison County schools on elearning or closed Wednesday. Pendleton town hall closed and court moved to Feb. 22— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) January 25, 2023
Chuck Fulp clears snow from the parking lot at @CommHospAnd Wednesday morning. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/WUk9cs5qtG— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) January 25, 2023
#winterstormThe view south on Jackson Street that has been cleared by Street crews pic.twitter.com/fyp84pYtq4— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) January 25, 2023
#winterstormLooking north on Jackson Street pic.twitter.com/0oY6acqEoo— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) January 25, 2023
Snow has intensified in Anderson Looking like a snow globe pic.twitter.com/8QT3gVQsgp— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) January 25, 2023
No problem getting to Anderson from Lapel & photographer Rich had no problem getting from Knightstown— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) January 25, 2023