MADISON COUNTY — As snowfall intensified Wednesday morning, local street crews hustled to keep the roads and streets passable.
Cory Atkinson, an employee with Superior Roofing, was shoveling snow along Eighth Street in front of a local business.
Atkinson said he started early Wednesday shoveling snow for businesses that had arranged for the work to be done.
“We have several more to do in Anderson and will then be going to Pendleton,” Atkinson said.
The snowstorm hit central Indiana on the anniversary of the 1978 blizzard that shut down much of the state for several days.
By noon, Anderson had 3.3 inches of snow.
Madison County was under a travel advisory — the lowest of the three state advisory levels for motorists — as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists were advised to drive with caution.
Micah Mitchell of Madison County Weather Updates said that a rare "thunder snow" lightning strike was reported in Elwood about 9:30 a.m.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones has declared a local state of emergency that will remain in effect until noon on Thursday, unless it is extended.
Jones in the declaration stated the city has been impacted by excessive snow, freezing rain and cold temperatures.
He said local residents can expect streets to freeze making them unsafe for travel.
Requests for assistance should be directed to the Elwood Police Department or the mayor’s office.
Madison County administrator Tom Ecker said the rate of snowfall was increasing late Wednesday morning.
“The crews are keeping up with it,” he said. “It’s not sticking to the pavement and is turning into slush. We’re started to see some slide-offs.”
Ecker said snowfall amounts seemed to be equally distributed in the northern and southern parts of the county.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said 13 trucks had been deployed throughout the county before 9 a.m.
“We’re plowing, and the temperature is high enough that we can keep the roads clear,” he said. “The roads are not bad. People need to slow down, keep a safe distance and take their time.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said city crews had been working since 3 a.m. Wednesday.
“Most of the streets are in good shape,” he said. “We put brine down on Monday and Tuesday, and we’re plowing and sanding (Wednesday) morning.”
The weather prompted the following school districts to do remote classes on Wednesday: Alexandria Community Schools, Anderson Christian School, Anderson Preparatory Academy, Daleville Community Schools, Elwood Community School Corporation, Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, Madison-Grant United School Corp and South Madison Community School Corp
Anderson Community School Corporation and Shenandoah School Corporation canceled classes for the day.
