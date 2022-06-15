INDIANAPOLIS — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations, pleading with Hoosiers to donate. Versiti has seen a drastic drop in scheduled appointments.
In the coming days, the nonprofit blood center anticipates there will be less than a one-day supply of blood. Versiti strives for at least a three-day supply of blood so it can be ready to serve all patients even during unexpected events.
While all blood types are needed, O negative blood, used to treat trauma patients in emergencies, is the most at risk. Only about 7% of donors have O negative, making it extremely important for those individuals to donate.
Versiti is urgently seeking donors for more than 2,500 open appointments available at community blood drives and donation centers throughout the state.
“As we head into the heart of summer, now is a crucial time for blood donation. With more people traveling and getting together, there is more opportunity for accidents and the subsequent need for blood,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.
“Type O blood donors are most needed, as the supply of O negative blood is dangerously low.”
Platelet donors are also desperately needed. Platelets are a component of blood that promotes clotting and are a special type of blood donation. Platelet donations have a shelf life of less than one week, which means that donations are generally used by a patient in a local hospital within five days.
Platelets are incredibly important in a wide range of treatments and patients, including premature babies, those fighting cancer, trauma victims and those receiving organ or bone marrow transplants. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate platelets.
For those who do not know their specific blood type, you can find out by signing up to donate blood. Donors can schedule donations by calling 1-317-916-5150 or visiting Versiti online at www.versiti.org/indiana.