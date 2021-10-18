PENDLETON — Soon after her husband, Matthew, took a job with the Pendleton Police Department, Cherilyn Eby approached Chief Marc Farrer with the idea of holding an event that would let officers mingle with residents in an informal environment.
“In law enforcement, we’re always pushing community policing, of course and trying to figure out how to partner with the community,” Farrer said. “I thought it was a great event to be part of.”
The idea became Saturday’s Blue Boo Spooktacular, a four-hour meet-and-greet with police that featured games, a haunted house, pumpkin decorating and other family friendly activities.
Eby is president of Blue Bond, a community group affiliated with the National Police Wives Association that supports officers and their families by providing counseling and other services to departments. As police come under greater scrutiny in the wake of incidents including the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year, getting more complete information from authorities in front of community members is important, she said.
“We want to stop all the knee-jerk reactions,” Eby said. “We are very much about change, we’re very much about updating procedures, we’re very much about getting more training.
“The community is relying on what the news is telling them,” she added. “They’re not relying on their own experiences anymore, so bringing the community and officers together is going to allow them to have their own experiences and form their own opinions.”
Anderson resident Jordan Billin brought her husband and children to the event to take advantage of the opportunity to meet police officers in nonthreatening surroundings.
“I think it’s important that we introduce our children to police officers in a safe space like this,” she said. “Hopefully if they need to be in a situation with a police officer, they would know who a safe person would be.”
Farrer said he hopes his department can build on Saturday’s event and host a more elaborate haunted house for the community as Halloween approaches.
“We hope to amp up the haunted house over time, but the partnership with Blue Bond, this is just an event for today,” Farrer said. “Hopefully we’re going to do the haunted house closer to Halloween and make it even a bigger deal.”
