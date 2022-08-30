ANDERSON — After nearly flunking out of Taylor University, Bob Blume asked his father if he’d ever amount to anything. Turns out he has.
For the past 24 years, Blume has been executive director of Man 4 Man Ministries, an organization that helps formerly incarcerated men create a new life. In that time, he’s also been a coach at Anderson and Taylor universities.
He’s been inducted into three halls of fame, including one at Taylor, despite never graduating from there.
And now, he’s gotten the highest civilian award that an Indiana governor can bestow: A Sagamore of the Wabash.
State Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, presented the award during a golf event Aug. 13 at Anderson Country Club. Blume was supposed to honor her that day.
“I was giving give her an award, and she said, ‘No. I have one (for you). It’s nicer,’ ” he said. “She started reading this thing, and I’m thinking, ‘Holy cow! I’ve never heard of the thing. I didn’t know anything about it.’ ”
Blume stands alongside other notable recipients such as David Letterman and Jeff Gordon.
The award is usually given to those who have rendered distinguished service to the state or governor.
It was created by Gov. Ralph Gates (1945-49) when he learned that he and U.S. Sen. Robert A. Taft of Ohio would be named Kentucky Colonels during a three-state meeting in Louisville. Gates wanted Indiana to have something similar.