ALEXANDRIA — The Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch in Alexandria will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday effective immediately.
Previously, the branch operated on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule.
That also means the branch no longer will close at lunchtime.
In an effort to support more efficient use of human resources, the team serving Alexandria will be shared with Tipton, where they are assigned to work on Tuesday and Thursday.
The changes are among several made recently statewide by the BMV, including the recent closure of the Pendleton branch over the objections of residents concerned about population growth and access for voter registration. BMV officials have said customers increasingly are turning to kiosks and online service options, making brick-and-mortar locations less necessary.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
