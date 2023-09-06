ANDERSON — Bid dates have been set by the Anderson Board of Public Works for several projects which include sidewalk repair in the Meadowbrook addition.
The board set Sept. 26 to accept bids for the sidewalks in Meadowbrook for the area bordered by Madison Avenue on the north and Main Street on the south.
The same bid date was set for the replacement of concrete panels in streets in Scatterfield Village and on Cedar Bend Drive.
Bids will also be received on Sept. 26 for crack sealing of a number of city streets this year.
A bid date of Sept. 19 was set for the pavement striping of several streets in the city.
The Board of Public Works approved the purchase of a Chevrolet Traverse for the Anderson Municipal Development Department at a cost of $32,150.
Todd Fisher, director of the Municipal Development Department, said the vehicle is being purchased for the planned hiring of a code enforcement employment at the start of 2024.