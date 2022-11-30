MADISON COUNTY — The national trend of challenging books available in school and public libraries has drawn strong reactions on both sides of the issue.
Activist groups such as Moms for Liberty say they aren’t interested in “banning” books but are interested in ensuring that books available to students are age-appropriate.
However, critics of these efforts draw parallels with historical efforts to suppress the free expression of ideas and argue that parent groups go too far in determining what is appropriate for all students.
“There’s just a faction of the populace now that are taking over school boards and trying to have a say on what books should be and what books should not be,” said Anderson resident Rudy Williams. “The thing about a lot of those people, they don’t even have kids in school. It’s just strictly political, and that’s so sad.”
According to the American Library Association’s list of top 10 books challenged in 2021, five of the 10 were challenged for LGBTQ+ content, with the No. 1 challenged book of 2021 being “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe.
“In general, I don’t think we should ban books. But I don’t think we should put books out that are trying to change our culture. That’s not good for us,” said retired teacher and Alexandria resident Daniel Zink.
“‘Catcher in the Rye’ and some of those had to do with integration and wasn’t dividing people. A lot of them now are trying to change our moral culture.”
Many books on ALA’s list were also challenged for being sexually explicit, such as “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, which discusses LGBTQ+ issues, along with consent and sexual abuse.
“I don’t think they’re teaching what they need to be teaching,” said Marilou Thomas, of Chesterfield, a retired teacher’s aide. “I think they need to get rid of the pornography, that sort of books. Go back to literature.”
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas was challenged for profanity, violence, having an anti-police message and pushing a social agenda.
“It seems like they should be able to study all the books, not just one book,” said Pendleton resident Larrie Larkin. “They should just study all the books — all of them. All races, all religions, everything.”