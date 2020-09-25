ANDERSON — In a scathing email, an elected official of Anderson Community Schools has accused colleagues of bias and discrimination.
Robert “Buckie” Bookhart, the district’s only Black board member, sent the message to fellow board members on Sept. 9, the day after the board conducted its most recent regularly scheduled monthly meeting.
“It is obvious (and very understandable) that most of you don’t know much about the Black culture,” he wrote. “But for those of you who may TRULY care … you MAY have to humble yourself/selves from your implicit (subconscious) ‘white privilege’ and/or ‘biased’ attitude, and TALK to Black people … Listen and learn!”
About 21% of ACS’s 6,800 students identify as Black, 15% as Hispanic and 10% as multiracial, according to the Indiana Department of Education.
Board President Patrick Hill did not respond to requests from The Herald Bulletin for comment on Bookhart’s email.
Board member Holly Renz said she has been heartsick and lost a great deal of sleep over the impression held by some in the community that her decisions are racially motivated.
“I do respectfully disagree with my friend and fellow board member Mr. Bookhart’s characterization of the board,” she said.
The email was precipitated by the board’s recent attempt to make interim Superintendent Joe Cronk’s position permanent without a candidate search and the attempted hiring of a white man from outside the building, Weston Bonczek, as principal at Anderson Elementary School when a Black woman working at the school had applied.
Among AES’s 462 students, 23% identify as Black, 43% as Hispanic and 8% as multiracial.
After outcry from some in the community, Cronk, who is white, withdrew from consideration for permanent appointment.
Bonczek withdrew from candidacy for the AES post after it was revealed that he had two convictions for driving while intoxicated. ACS critics pointed out that former Anderson High School basketball coach Phillip Washington, who is Black, was fired after a DWI incident.
After Bonczek’s withdrawal, Terasha Webb, who appeared to be the community group’s favored candidate for the AES principal’s position, was named principal at Edgewood Elementary School. Former Edgewood Principal Sharon Buchanan has been moved to that position at AES. Both Webb and Buchanan are Black.
In his email, Bookhart wrote that the ACS administration’s solution for making Webb a principal at another school and providing an instructional leader of color for AES remains unsatisfactory.
Saying he has been unhappy for quite some time with the operations of the board and administration, Bookhart wrote in his email to fellow board members that he has tried to work in concert with his board colleagues. But, he said, there have been issues of concern.
Bookhart is breaking with the “company line,” he said in an email to The Herald Bulletin, because he doesn’t want the public to think he is in agreement with board decisions, especially those of which he was not aware, such as the offer to Cronk of the permanent superintendent’s position.
“I personally feel very strongly that there have been a multitude of instances where ‘white privilege’ and ‘racial bias’ has ‘creeped,’” he wrote to the newspaper.
The resulting disparities lead to a widening economic gap for both the staff and the students, said Bookhart, a retired ACS teacher.
“The lack of equity simply guarantees that we will produce a substandard product — not only for our community, but our county, state and society,” he explained.
The root of the current issues, Bookhart said, is a hiring process that is in need of a total overhaul. The problems are primarily with the administration, he continued, but ultimately become the responsibility of the board when they approve decisions.
“If we don’t get the best, then we can’t be the best,” Bookhart said, adding that the administration should sometimes hire and promote people with new and different skills.
“In the case of ACS, why ... expect the water to taste DIFFERENT when we continue to dip it from the SAME well? The ultimate cost to us is social/intellectual disaster,” he said in his response to The Herald Bulletin.
For instance, Bookhart said, there are three Black ACS employees who each have an administrator’s license and have applied unsuccessfully a total of 15 times for administrative positions. They’ve been turned down, he said, supposedly because of a lack of experience.
“One particular candidate (again who is Black) was told that their ‘lack of experience in dealing with inner-city Black kids’ was the reason why they were not the choice,” Bookhart said.
But the lack of experience argument seems disingenuous when high-level positions have been offered to inexperienced white candidates, he said.
“I remind you that just last year, a principal with zero, nada, zilch, NO admin experience was hired to run a brand new building,” he pointed out in his email to The Herald Bulletin. “AND, just a few months ago, the overwhelming majority of the Board was ready to name a person w/NO instructional educational background and no background in the organizational and administrative process as our Superintendent.”
Bookhart said he would like to see qualified leadership at the top, an equitable hiring process and empowerment of teachers.
“To correct the problem ... Again I say that we (the Board) MUST make the hiring process one that is fair, objective, inclusive, transparent and impartial,” Bookhart wrote in his email to the newspaper.
For her part, Renz said she has made personnel decisions, as civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. urged, based on the content of candidates’ character — and experience — and not the color of their skin.
“I have encountered through my many years of service as a forensic nurse, women and children who represent some of Madison County’s most vulnerable and under-served individuals,” Renz said. “I believe the deep and genuine care I have provided to each and every patient has prepared me for the work and service I have faithfully provided to the ACS board.”
