CHESTERFIELD — A program providing books for first responders to give to children in crisis is expanding to Chesterfield.
The police department recently received seven bags from the group Book Heroes.
Each bag contains a mix of books and stuffed animals to appeal to different ages and interests and are valued at $250.
“This is a small donation that makes a big difference,” said Chesterfield Police Chief Billy Ingles. “This is something that police agencies truly do not have the funding to go and support themselves.”
Officers will keep six of the bags in their vehicles; the seventh will be kept in the Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department ambulance.
“Being in this uniform is intimidating to some kids, so having the ability to get down to their level, hand them something maybe even take the time to read a book for them, it means a lot.” Ingles said.
The program started in 2017 with 30 bags going to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, which will soon be receiving its third resupply of books.
“Our purpose is to stock first responder vehicles or child-centric organizations with books for kids in crisis situations,” said Book Heroes county coordinator Tamara Brusca. “Our goal is to help the first responder have something to calm comfort and distract that child in crisis.”
Other agencies in the county participating are the Elwood Police Department and the Children’s Bureau. The group also supplied a library of books to the city of Anderson’s summer camp program.
Brusca is looking to add more departments.
A $2,000 donation from Carter Express paid for the books delivered to Chesterfield.
Each donation is matched 50% by Usborne Books and More.
Other donors that have kept the program going include the Madison County Community Foundation, Tim Thompson and Meijer.
The program has partnered with the South Madison Community Foundation for fundraising. Residents can make a donation to the foundation and designate it for Book Heroes.
“We are excited and look forward to getting this going in our community,” Ingles said. “Hopefully it makes an impact and we see results like others have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.