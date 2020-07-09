ANDERSON — The proponents and opponents of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm have 45 days to submit documents to the local court, per Judge Mark Dudley.
During a Thursday hearing in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 both sides argued why decisions by the county Board of Zoning Appeals should either be overturned or allowed to remain in effect.
Attorney Jason Kuchmay, representing the opponents, raised several issues including property values, the county’s comprehensive plan and issues concerning two members of the BZA.
An issue in the lawsuit brought by the opponents is that Beth VanSickle is not a resident of Madison County and that Mary Jane Baker didn’t vote on the initial special use request from Invenergy because of a conflict of interest.
Attorney Gregory Neibarger, representing Invenergy, said the opponents didn’t raise the issue of VanSickle’s residency during the 2019 hearings on the proposed solar farms.
He said the courts have ruled that a decision cannot be invalidated because a person doesn’t live in the right place.
“You can remove people,” Niebarger said, “but you can’t invalidate a decision.”
He said the opponents of the project didn’t raise the objection to VanSickle serving on the BZA at any of the hearings.
Attorney Kevin Koons, representing the BZA, said the county wants to avoid a “gotcha” moment.
“Opposition was not raised before the hearings, as required,” he said. “They are raising the issue after the fact.”
Baker recused herself from the first vote on the project, but voted on the second special use request for additional acreage for the project.
Niebarger said Baker didn’t vote the first time because she was a friend of a property owner involved with the project.
“There wasn’t any evidence to support the fact that there was a conflict of interest,” he said. “She has friends on both sides of the project.”
Niebargar said it would be hard to show that she was biased because of the friendships.
“Knowing someone doesn’t equate to bias,” Dudley said.
Kuchmay said Baker acknowledged the conflict of interest on the first vote.
“She made the decision herself,” he said. “She proceeded on the second vote over objections.”
Kuchmay said the site of the proposed solar energy facility in northern Madison County is considered prime agricultural land.
“We’re replacing that with solar panels,” he said. “Once developed there will be a loss of value as prime agricultural land.”
Niebarger said solar farms are not permanent and is not an industrial development in Madison County.
He said there is a plan in place to return the land to farm ground.
“There is evidence there won’t be any permanent harm to property values,” Niebarger said.
The BZA has twice voted for the $110 million project that is expected to generate 120 megawatts of electricity in northern Madison County.
The Madison County Council voted earlier this year to deny a request for a tax abatement for project developer Invenergy. The company has since announced it is delaying the start of construction.
The initial 850-acre special use was approved in May which included a 500-foot setback from non-participating property owners and a second for an additional 350 acres in September.
