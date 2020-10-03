ANDERSON – By most analytics, the plague of domestic violence has been exacerbated as the coronavirus pandemic has confined more abuse victims in places where they’re unable to get away from their abusers.
Mental health professionals locally and statewide say they’ve seen an increase in reports of abuse and domestic violence during the pandemic.
“Domestic violence is about power and control, and batterers can use the pandemic as another way to control or isolate their victims,” said Johna Lee, CEO of Alternatives, Inc., a nonprofit agency in Anderson that provides emergency shelter, intervention and support services to victims of domestic abuse. “We definitely know that domestic violence is increasing due to the pandemic.”
Lee said those realities make occasions like Saturday’s fundraising event at Championship Lanes in Anderson all the more vital for supporting the agency’s mission.
Dubbed “Bowling to Strike Out Domestic Violence,” the charity event drew several teams of people who paid $20 apiece to enjoy an evening of bowling, raffles and other activities. Adhering to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teams were staggered on every other lane to allow for social distancing and participants wore masks.
“I’ve always felt like there should be respect between everybody no matter what the sex or gender,” said Sean Hanley, a senior at Anderson University who formed a team with five friends for the evening. “I’m younger, obviously, so we haven’t had to deal with (the issue of domestic violence) yet in our lives, but whenever I hear about stuff like this, I always do my best to take part and just do anything I can.”
Funds raised from the event will help fund various programming needs that have cropped up for Alternatives, Lee said. She added that, like many other nonprofits, Alternatives has had to adapt its approach to fundraising during the pandemic.
“This year has been difficult for fundraisers,” she said. “We have a golf tournament that we had to postpone. We finally had it in July because it was outside and it was safe. We do a purse auction each August which had to be virtual this year, so we raised considerably less with a virtual auction.”
