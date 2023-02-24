CHESTERFIELD — Republican Mike Braun believes that in the future, governmental action taken at the state level will dictate the direction the nation takes.
Braun was the guest speaker at the annual Madison County Lincoln Club Dinner Thursday and outlined his decision to run for governor of Indiana.
Announced gubernatorial candidates along with Braun are Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.
Braun said voters should consider supporting him because generally, people seeking elective office haven’t run a business.
He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2018 and has decided not to seek a second term in that office.
“I saw what Donald Trump represented in 2016,” Braun said of his decision to run for the Senate and not seek re-election in the Indiana General Assembly.
He said the growing national debt is going to be a concern in future years, noting it has climbed from $18 trillion in 2018 to more than $31 trillion.
“There are some Republican members that say they’re fiscal conservatives, but don’t vote that way,” Braun said.
He was opposed to the decision by President Joe Biden to require employees working for businesses with more than 100 employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
“I was frustrated,” Braun said of his tenure in the U.S. Senate that ends in 2024. “Lots more gets done in the state legislature.”
He said it takes too much time at the federal level to address the needs of the country and that the situation won't improve in the future.
Braun said he’s optimistic because the nation’s founding fathers never intended for the federal government to become so powerful.
“We need term limits in Congress,” he said.
“Most of them, I wouldn’t hire as business partners,” Braun said of his congressional colleagues. “We’re never going to get term limits because it’s the best job they’ve ever had.”
He said Indiana has a citizen legislature that balances the state budget and gets its business done in three months.
“All the action will be in the states,” Braun said.
He said the top issues facing the state of Indiana are work force development and lowering the cost of health care.
“We need to make sure our education system gives the full range of opportunities,” Braun said. “Sixty-five percent of the jobs doesn’t require a college degree.
“Students should graduate high school with enough life skills to be a plumber, electrician, lawyer or doctor,” he added.
Concerning health care costs, he said competition and transparency among health care providers are needed.
Current Madison County Commissioner Darlene Likens received the inaugural Leadership Award, presented by Crouch, during the event.
Likens has previously served on the Madison County Council and as Madison County Clerk.
Alan Moore was named the Lincoln Club Award winner for 2023.