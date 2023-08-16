ANDERSON — Sen. Mike Braun said every time former President Donald Trump gets indicted, he garners strength.
Braun, who is foregoing a second term in the U.S. Senate and is seeking the Republican Party’s gubernatorial nomination in 2024 stopped Wednesday in Anderson.
Braun recalled serving in the Indiana legislature in 2016 and a group of conservative lawmakers believed Trump was going to be elected president.
“Half the country is mad at what takes place in Washington,” he said. “I wish he (Trump) didn’t give as much material to the other side.
“I guess they want him running next year from a jail cell,” Braun said. “The 2024 campaign will be more complex. He (Trump) gains strength with each indictment.”
Braun is running for the GOP nomination next year against Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.
He said during his 4 ½ years in the U.S. Senate he has been a voice for fiscal integrity.
Braun said the federal deficit has climbed to $32 trillion.
“The amount of debt can’t be dismissed,” he said. “Sooner or later, that catches up.
“It’s one of the reasons I decided not to run again,” Braun said. “It’s on both side of the (political) aisle because the leaders like to do things behind closed doors.”
He said Indiana will never go the way of the federal government and that Hoosier households, local and state government runs the way the system is supposed to work.
Braun said that when our Founding Fathers formed the country they didn’t envision a need for term limits or a balanced budget amendment.
“I decided to run for governor because Indiana is blessed with many advantages,” he said. “It would have been easier to run for a second term.”
Eventually there will be a balanced budget amendment passed at the federal level, he said.
“We keep putting lawyers in government that never practiced for a day,” Braun said. “They want to run the biggest business in the country, which is the federal government.”
He said Indiana has a citizen legislature, as opposed to Washington having full-time politicians.
“They want to tell you how to run your business and your life,” Braun said.
As governor he would encourage high school students to have the option for life skills that don’t require a 4-year degree.
“A civics class is mandatory,” he said. “The other side (Democrats) draws kids into government.”
Braun said he would also like to lower health care costs, expand rural broadband and encourage affordable housing in Indiana.