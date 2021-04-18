ANDERSON – Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is among the lawmakers who have introduced legislation to revive an Occupational Safety and Health Administration program that encourages business to adopt rigorous health and safety standards for their employees.
The Voluntary Protection Program Act, according to OSHA, is meant to “recognize employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below national Bureau of Labor Statistics averages for their respective industries.”
The program has existed since 1982, but lacks statutory status, meaning it could be eliminated at any time if a presidential administration chooses to do so. The legislation Braun introduced would make the program law.
Other legislators to introduce the bill include Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado; Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina; and Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina. Companion legislation in the U.S. House was introduced by Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tennessee, with Reps. Mike Thompson, D-California, and Elise Stefanik, R-New York, as original cosponsors.
“Businesses that go above and beyond to keep their employees safe and healthy should be encouraged, and business sites participating in OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program have shown injury and illness rates 50% lower than industry averages,” Braun said in a news release. “That’s why I introduced the Voluntary Protection Program Act to make sure this program is available for years to come.”
