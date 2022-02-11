ANDERSON — Sen. Mike Braun said the Republican National Committee was correct in backing away from a Jan. 6 statement on the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.
Last week the Republican National Committee issued a statement that the House Jan. 6 committee was prosecuting people engaged in "legitimate political discourse."
Braun during a visit to the Clean Slate treatment center in Anderson on Friday said it was normal political discourse for anyone who didn’t break into the Capitol.
“That’s not normal political discourse just like it wasn’t normal political discourse in all the riots we had in 20 or 30 cities when you’re burning businesses down,” he said.
“Everyone needs to be held accountable,” Braun said. “They’re trying to generalize what happened on Jan. 6 into everyone there. It was a small percentage of people and it’s still being kept alive by the Commission.”
He said the FBI is doing their job and finding the folks that broke the law.
“In this game of politics you ought to watch what you say and think about it first,” he said. “There has been a lot of effort to tamp down on dissenting opinions which comes from big tech and the other side of the aisle.”
Braun said there is no effort to compromise on legislation in Congress.
“It has turned into the Hatfields and the McCoys,” he said. “It’s for this reason. For one side of the aisle (Democrats) the federal government is their cathedral and they want more of it. They don’t care how you pay for it.
“Our side of the aisle (Republicans) talks about conservative values and what are we for. We can’t be the party of no or we’re not interested,” he continued.
Independent voters elect swing state senators and the President, Braun said.
“They’re in lock-step with us now. Couldn’t have been a bigger disaster than last year,” he said. “We’ll get the House back and maybe the Senate. The question is what do we give the American public?
“We’re a party interested in small, effective government at the federal level,” Braun said. “Rein in some of the nonsense that doesn’t work in the long run.”
As an example, he cited the Affordable Care Act that went into effect 10 years ago.
“We should have had a plan of what we would do to reform the health care industry,” Braun said. “We still don’t have that.”
He will not support President Joe Biden’s plan for more federal spending on infrastructure projects.
“I won’t support that because we would be borrowing the money to do it,” Braun said. “We need infrastructure, we did an infrastructure bill for $1.2 trillion.”
He said that spending is not being honestly paid for despite the contention from Democrats.
“We spent $2 trillion on COVID relief that very little went to COVID relief,” Braun said. “The federal government is the only place with a printing press in the basement and that’s why we have the inflation we have now.
“As long as you can print money you can delay all the things you have to deal with,” he said. “Three years ago, we were approaching the highest level of debt in the history of our country. It was $18 trillion and is now approaching $30 trillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.