ANDERSON – For people looking for a little excitement and fun in their lives, the Anderson Museum of Art is hosting two unique events as a means to attract financial donations.
On Oct. 23, 80 brave souls will have the opportunity to rappel down the side of the 102-foot high First Merchants building.
Mandee Mikulski, director of the museum, said the board of directors wanted to do something “out of the box” and fun.
Each person that will rappel is being asked to raise $1,000 as a fundraiser for the museum.
“We wanted to do this for the city of Anderson and make it a regional draw,” Mikulski said.
As of Friday there are six people signed up and another 10 planning to participate.
A Canadian company, Over the Edge, will provide the equipment for the rappel. Mikulski said the company has raised over $1 million during similar events.
Mikulski has already raised $635 to be among those “going over the edge.”
“I’ve not done it before,” she said. “I need another 79 people to do it.”
Kids are allowed to participate with their parents' permission. Anyone taking part has to weigh less than 299 pounds.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said more than 75,000 have rappelled with the Canadian company and it’s safe.
“It’s a unique opportunity,” he said. “It will support the museum and be an experience of a lifetime.
“There is nothing like stepping over the edge for the first time,” Winkler added.
People interested can register at AndersonArt.org/ote or at the museum.
The second event, “Escape from the Museum,” will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 31.
The premise, Mikulski said, is that the museum received an anonymous letter that gold is hidden in the basement.
She said groups of six people will have one hour to try to escape and follow clues to the treasure.
Mikulski said the weekday cost is $100 for each group and $150 in the evenings and weekends.
“The groups will be given information where the gold might be hidden,” she said. “There will be clues on a video that was sent anonymously.”
Mikulski said the idea was a team effort.
“We hope people come to the museum for the first time and want to come back,” she said. “We will have a fun exhibition in the museum and have some of our permanent collection on display.”
Registration for “Escape from the Museum” can be made at AndersonArt.org/escape.
