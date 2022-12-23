ANDERSON – Nestled not far from the west bank of the White River near downtown Anderson there is a group of people braving the frigid temperatures in makeshift shelters.
Known as “tent city,” the people living in the wooded area have devised shelters from tarps, wood, metal and tents.
The improvised shelters are not visible from University Boulevard, but people like local resident Skip Ockomon regularly check on the residents in the cold weather.
Ockomon transported several men on Thursday to the warming shelter at the Main Street Church of God.
He said Friday that three men decided to stay at their shelters, but he was hoping to encourage them to travel to the warming center.
Roger McDonald, 62, has been living in “tent city” for six years and stays warm by keeping a wood fire burning through the day and night.
“I kept the fire going big-time,” McDonald said of the below zero temperatures on Thursday night.
McDonald said he goes to the Anderson Christian Center for lunch and goes there often.
“They’re a blessing,” he said. “I lived there for four or five months, but didn’t like the rules.”
McDonald served in the U.S. Marine Corps, adding that he doesn’t like following rules.
“I’ve had jobs all my life for 41 years,” he said. “Right now, I’m retired and waiting to collect Social Security.”
McDonald said a lot of churches and good people bring supplies to those living in tent city.
“We share the items as needed,” he said.
McDonald said at times as many as 15 people are living in the area, more in the summer.
Tyler has been living in the area for five years.
“I have a fire going,” he said to keep warm.
“I don’t go to the Christian Center,” Tyler said. “I’ve not tried to get a job lately.”
He said no one bothers them and people bring them food and other supplies.
Ryan has been living along the White River for several years and his shelter includes salvaged wood, canvas and has a means to burn wood.
“I had a fire last night, so I was able to stay warm,” he said.
Ryan said he gets meals from the Christian Center and has considered residing at the men’s shelter.
“Not at the moment,” he said of finding a job. “Right now my main focus is to share the gospel.”