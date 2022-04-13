ANDERSON — Since 2000, Andrea Morehead has been an off-and-on emcee for breast cancer events and fundraisers.
However, the former Indianapolis Channel 13/WTHR anchor never expected that she would become one of the many women at the events diagnosed with breast cancer.
About four years ago this week, Morehead was emceeing an event that was raising money for breast cancer patients. The next day, she felt a lump on her left breast.
To be on the safe side, she went to Community Hospital North in Indianapolis to get checked out. There, Morehead received her first mammogram at 48, eight years after the age doctors recommend.
Two days later, she received the news that she had breast cancer. Morehead was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the cancer.
“It’s a moment, a series of events, that I’ll never forget,” noting that she can recall the time, what she was wearing and many other small details from that day.
Every day before her radiation appointments, Morehead, would walk past a bell at Community Hospital North that people ring after they complete radiation.
“I heard other people ring it and the jubilee and excitement, and I kept saying ‘That’s going to be me.’”
Seeing the bell every day for five weeks before radiation motivated her to keep pushing through.
In December 2018, Morehead got to ring the bell herself after her last round of radiation.
Reflecting on her diagnosis and the fact that she was diagnosed with cancer at her first mammogram, Morehead feels that women get caught up in taking care of everyone else before themselves.
“We just put our health on the back burner, so one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned out of all of this is self-care is so important,” she said.
Now, Morehead advocates for women getting their mammograms every year, as recommended by most doctors. She often hears women discuss being afraid to get a mammogram because they think it’s painful or uncomfortable.
“It’s a moment of discomfort that can save your life,” she said, noting that mammograms last just about 15 minutes.
Morehead also advocates for Black and African American women to get their screenings.
According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Black and African American women are 31% more likely to die of breast cancer — the highest rate of any U.S. racial or ethnic group.
Some of these women might not be able to afford doctors visits due to their income, lack of insurance or lack of transportation.
“Cancer treatments are expensive and there are people who don’t have health care and because of that, they think that there’s no one out there who can help them so they continue to just live their lives and they die from, perhaps, something that could have been cured,” Morehead said.
According to Jennifer Fisher, an oncologist at Community Hospital Anderson, if breast cancer is detected early enough, it’s curable in most cases.
“Early detection is the key.”
Community Hospital Anderson has numerous programs to help patients who are uninsured, underinsured or lack transportation.
“The big thing for minorities, too, is access. We’ve done a lot to open up the access to these people by trying to provide rides, for example,” Fisher said.
She noted that the hospital often gives out gas cards to those who need help with transportation to visits.
The hospital receives grants to help the underserved population with screenings and many other costs associated with breast cancer, according to Marsha Sherrell, director of cancer services at Community Hospital Anderson.
To find out more about the access programs or see if you qualify, call 765-298-1617.