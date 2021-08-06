BSU, Valpo take more COVID steps
Two more Indiana universities have announced steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on their campuses.
Ball State University will require masks in all university buildings beginning Monday, President Geoffrey Mearns announced in a message to faculty. And Valparaiso University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester starts.
Ball State’s mandate requires all employees, students and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in all buildings, with very few exceptions.
Valparaiso’s website says the university plans to lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated students and staff Friday.
Other public and private universities in Indiana, including Notre Dame and Indiana University, require students to receive the vaccine.
IU says nearly 85% of its students have reported receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Purdue isn’t requiring vaccinations but is telling students who don’t submit documentation of vaccinations that they could face weekly COVID-19 tests. Purdue says at least 60% of students are vaccinated.
County Tea Party to meet Aug. 12
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton.
Lesson Seven of CONSTITUTION ALIVE! will be shown. This is a 10-part video course about the U.S. Constitution that goes article-by-article through the Constitution and Bill of Rights, teaching about Congress, the president and the courts.
Lesson Seven is “Article III: Four Judicial Myths.”
Also, Jennifer McWilliams from Purple for Parents will give a short presentation about her organization’s activities.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Frankton zoners to review stipulations
FRANKTON — The Town of Frankton Board of Zoning Appeals meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 30 is being rescheduled to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the police station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Stipulations set on the property at 205 S. 11th St., Aug. 5, 2019, will be reviewed.
Implicit bias program offered
ANDERSON — One Nation Indivisible Madison County will sponsor a program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Tanglewood Conference Center.
The program, “Implicit Bias and What We Don’t Think, We think,” will be presented by Dr. Treva Bostic, director of Race, Equity and Inclusion for Anderson Community Schools Corp.
Also speaking will be Kim Hatfield Rogers, community engagement director of Heart of Indiana United Way, and Nichelle Serf, JDAI coordinator/race, equity and inclusion coordinator.
Safe snacks and drinks will be provided at the center, 3522 E. 10th St.
For more information, contact Bostic at 765-641-0387.
