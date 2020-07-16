Kroger to require masks in all stores
INDIANAPOLIS — With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, Kroger announced Wednesday that, starting July 22, all customers will be required to wear a mask when shopping in all Kroger stores. That includes Anderson’s Pay Less Super Markets. All Kroger employees will continue to wear masks.
“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” a company spokesperson said in a press release.
Acknowledging that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt), the company encourages those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. Customers can also use Kroger’s pickup or delivery services.
Public Defender Board will meet
ANDERSON —The Madison County Public Defender Board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday via Zoom for its quarterly meeting to discuss personnel issues.
The public can join the webinar:
Online: https://bit.ly/
2OpUCpw
Telephone: 1-929-436-2866 or 1-301-715-8592
The webinar ID is 860 7784 4620. The password is 059819.
Boy rescued, in critical condition
WARSAW — A 5-year-old boy who was rescued from a northern Indiana lake after he vanished while swimming was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday, a conservation officer said.
The boy had been swimming along a public beach at Pike Lake in Warsaw when he vanished in its waters about 7 p.m. Monday, state conservation officer Matthew Maher said.
The child was later found unresponsive by a relative and pulled from about 5 feet of water near the lake’s public swimming pier.
Emergency personnel provided CPR and emergency aid and the boy was later airlifted to Lutheran hospital in Fort Wayne.
The incident remains under investigation by Indiana conservation officers.
Insurance company sues archdiocese
INDIANAPOLIS — An insurance company is suing the Indianapolis archdiocese, alleging that it failed to disclose allegations of child sexual abuse by a Catholic priest when it applied for liability insurance.
Underwriters for Lloyd’s of London contends in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that when the archdiocese applied for excess sexual misconduct liability insurance in June 2019, it failed to disclose abuse allegations against Rev. David J. Marcotte reported months before its application was filed.
The lawsuit asks a judge to rescind the insurance policy and render it void, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Marcotte was arrested in October 2019 on charges that he sexually abused a child 2017 and 2018. Archdiocese officials previously said it learned of the allegations in early February 2019, at which time they suspended the priest.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.