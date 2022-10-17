Winning nonprofit to get free services
A statewide contest will provide the winning nonprofit with $75,000 worth of strategic services and $25,000 cash to support planned innovation.
Mapt Solutions of Indianapolis will work with the selected organization to develop a plan for large-scale internal innovation and change. The cash is to be used to help make the planned changes.
The contest is for nonprofits that wish to expand their ability to perform transformative work in Indiana.
Applications are due by Dec. 31, 2022.
For more information about the contest and applying, go to https://www.maptsolutions.com/mapt-transformation-challenge.
The Herald Bulletin