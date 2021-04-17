ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art honored its 2021 IN-Focus winners during a ceremony on April 1. First- and second-place prizes were awarded in seven categories, along with several honorable mentions.
Forty-two Indiana photographers participated in the 40th annual IN-Focus exhibition.
The public is invited to visit the museum, 32 W. 10th St., to view the exhibition through May 9.
Visitors will be encouraged to vote for two different People’s Choice awards.
The awards will be presented during AMOA’s First Friday event on May 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Winners are as follows:
ANIMAL/WILDLIFE
Best: Lea Foster; special merit: Lea Foster; honorable mention: Amber Beams, Jackie Curts, Lea Foster and Peter M. Michael.
ARCHITECTURE
Best: Michael Jack; special merit: Jenny Moore Smith; honorable mention: Mary Ellen Bertram.
DIGITAL MANIPULATION
Best: Randy Heinsman; special merit: Bert Happel; honorable mention: Ray Grimball and Randy Heinsman.
NATURE/SCENIC
Best: Ron Hall; special merit: Michael Jack; honorable mention: Joe DeFabis and Michael Jack.
OPEN
Best: Ray Grimball; special merit: Joe DeFabis; honorable mention: Ray Grimball, Peter M. Michael and Jenny Moore Smith.
PEOPLE
Best: Barbara Grimball; special merit: Peter M. Michael; honorable mention: Randy Heinsman.
PHOTOJOURNALISM
Best: Greg A. Sommer; special merit: Stephanie Metz.
This year's judge was Roben Bellomo, a professional photographer with many accolades; he has a master of photography degree (2018) and a photographic craftsman degree (2019) through Professional Photographers of America.
Bellomo also owns and operates the BEHN Gallery in Carmel.
