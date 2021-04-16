BIRDSEYE — Trek on and off trail to discover an abandoned recreation area within Patoka Lake’s Newton-Stewart State Recreation Area on a guided hike on Sunday, April 18, at 1 p.m. The hike will reveal the original purpose of the location.
Hikers should wear sturdy footwear, long pants, and insect spray, and arrive no later than 12:45 p.m. Advance registration is required, and space is limited. Call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447 to reserve a spot by 1 p.m. Friday, April 16.
The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles is required for Newton-Stewart SRA, which is located north of Wickliffe on State Road 164. For more information, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
