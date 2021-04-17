ACADEMIC ACCOLADES
Brown named JAG’s Outstanding Senior
ANDERSON — Malik Brown, a senior at Anderson High School, has recently been awarded the Anderson High School Jobs For America’s Graduates Outstanding Senior.
He has been apart of JAG for two years. Brown also was named honorable mention for the Regional Senior Award.
The JAG Outstanding Senior Award recognizes the senior who most exemplifies the JAG spirit through his/her commitment to education, the world of work, community service and leadership. The JAG program is a state-based, national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping high school students of promise achieve success through graduation.
“I stayed in JAG because, in the two years with this family, I have learned how to serve the community and how to be apart of something bigger,” Brown said.
Brown has been accepted to Ball State University, where he will study art animation.
The Herald Bulletin
