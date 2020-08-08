Indiana sheriff’s scholarship goes to APA grad Grannan
ANDERSON — Anderson Preparatory Academy graduate Micah Grannan was awarded the Indiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship for the Madison County area.
Grannan, of Anderson, is the son of John and Amy Grannan.
Grannan will begin his college career Aug. 10 at Trine University, majoring in forensic science.
He will also compete on the Trine Thunders cross country and track teams.
Area graduates earn Purdue alumni scholarships
ANDERSON — The Purdue Alumni Club of Anderson/Madison County has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five graduates who will attend Purdue University this fall. Their selection was based on outstanding scholarship. The winners are:
• Zoey Freer, daughter of Todd and Libby Freer, and a graduate of Lapel High School.
• Blaize King, son of Bryan and Monica King, and a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School.
• Jackson Stephenson, son of Lance and Leigh-Anne Stephenson, and a graduate of Anderson High School.
• Ashley Gibson, daughter of Brian and Kari Gibson, and a graduate of Pendleton Heights High School.
• Kaleb Alumbaugh, son of Donald and Melissa Alumbaugh, and a graduate of Pendleton Heights High School.
• The recipient of the David W. Davis Purdue Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 is Miller Smith. Smith is a graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and the son of Neal and Jennifer Smith.
