Auxiliary announces scholarship winners
ANDERSON — Community Hospital Anderson Auxiliary awards the Carolyn Bolles Scholarship to Madison County high school seniors entering the medical field. This year’s award winners are Aubrey Adair of Frankton, Huntington University; Kyla Brown of Frankton, Indiana Wesleyan University; and Madelyn Caugill of Pendleton Heights, Marian University.
This is a $1,500 scholarship, renewable for four years, for a total of $6,000.
Other recipients who will be renewing their scholarships are Colleen Matthew, Mandie Flora, Stacy Hayden, Delaney Savage, McKenzie Neeley, Hanna Young, Alexandria Crouse, Lindsie Chaplin and Carlie Ellison, making a total of 12 scholarships totaling $18,000 awarded by the Auxiliary for the 2019-20 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.