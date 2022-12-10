Asher Goar named to dean’s list and awarded gold stars
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Asher Goar of Anderson, son of Steve and Katie Goar, is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.
Additionally, Goar was named to the spring President’s List. Goar is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester.
The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel.
He was also one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.