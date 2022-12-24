Cabello second in marketing contest
NORTH MANCHESTER — A team of five Manchester University undergraduate business students recently earned a second-place finish out of 18 teams in the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) 2022 Virtual Live Case Competition.
Among the students on Manchester’s team was Juan Cabello, Professional Sales major, of Anderson.
Scholarship goes to Carson Huber
NORTH MANCHESTER — Carson Huber of Anderson has been awarded the Paul J. and Hulda M. Brembeck Memorial Scholarship at Manchester University.
The Lapel Senior High School graduate is majoring in Business Management at the campus in North Manchester, Indiana.
This endowed scholarship fund was established by Howard S. and Myra Brembeck in memory of Mr. Brembeck’s parents, Paul J. and Hulda M. Brembeck, who lived their entire lives in rural Wabash County, Indiana. Paul Brembeck served as a member of the Indiana General Assembly and was a supporter of Manchester.
Students named to Trine dean’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 term. To earn dean’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Local residents include Cassidy Brandom of Pendleton, Madisyn Looper of Pendleton, and Jaylin Page of Anderson.
Students named to Trine prez’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the president’s list for the Fall 2022 term. To earn president’s list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Local residents include Cole Alexander of Anderson, Johnathan Ellis of Alexandria, Akilah Guthrie of Anderson, Seth Moore of Pendleton, Ethan Smith of Anderson, Khoa Weston of Anderson.
